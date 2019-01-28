Frederick Earl Parent, age 59, residing in Waterford, formally of Waukesha, peacefully passed into the arms of the Lord surrounded by his family on Jan. 16, 2019 at Aurora Hospital – Burlington.

Frederick was born March 29, 1959 to Frederick Charles and Helen (Reith) Parent. He was previously married to Colleen Anne Gallagher. He was a graduate of Easy Troy High School and was proud to remain an alumni sports fan his entire life. He had a passion to travel and view any kind of sports function known to mankind.

Frederick is survived by his son Derrick (Amanda) Parent; his grandson Aiden James Parent; sister Kathy (Matt) Steensrud; his brothers, Perry (Karen) Erb and Michael (Karen) Erb, and his nieces and nephews Sean and Sydney Steensrud, and Matthew, Mindy (Mike), Tanya (John), Robert (Nichole), and Laura Erb.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Helen Parent, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and friends that were dear to him.

Memorials to family are appreciated. Donations accepted directly through Integrity Funeral Services or by the gofundme page link https://www.gofundme.com/celebration-of-life-for-fredrick-parent.

A celebration of Frederick’s life took place on Friday Jan. 25, 2019 at Riverglen Christian Church. Visitation was from 4:00pm to 5:45pm, followed by a 6:00pm memorial service

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

