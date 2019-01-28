Carroll D. Duer, age 73, of Waterford and Oshkosh, passed away Saturday Jan. 26, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family.

Carroll was born on Nov. 24, 1945 in Manitowoc. She married Ernie “Doc” Duer in Waupun. He preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 1986. Carroll was an avid Packer fan. She truly enjoyed watching and cheering on her grandson’s sports and activities.

Carroll is survived by daughters Shari (Dan) McCormick of Waterford and Karin (Kevin) Nieubuurt of Waupaca, her beloved grandsons, Derrick Nourse of Oshkosh, and Jonathan, Matthew, and Jack Ryan McCormick of Waterford; and stepchildren including Doug Duer, Debbie Opperman, and Tammy Duer. She is further survived by her sister Terry (Paul) Pineault; and nieces Amber and Brandi of High Point, N.C. and several cousins in Richmond, Va.

A celebration of Carroll’s life will be held Feb. 9, 2019 in Oshkosh. Her final resting spot will be at Cattaragus Cemetery in Waupun.

Memorials are suggested to the Aurora Cancer Care Facility in Burlington.

Services are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

