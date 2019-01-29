William M. Mihalyi, Sr., 91, of Burlington, passed away on Jan. 24, 2019, at his home. He was born on Apr. 3, 1927, at the Hungarian Club in Coraopolis, Pa., to Moses and Caroline Mihalyi and was always proud of his Hungarian heritage.

After serving in the Navy from 1945 to 1946, William (Bill) enrolled in Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio. A talented music major, he met his future wife, Margaret Meacham, in classes, and she, a talented pianist, soon accompanied his violin and viola recitals. They were married on July 8, 1950, in Randolph, Ohio, and shared a lifetime of music, teaching, and performance, last performing together in 2007.

Bill received graduate degrees from both the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. A beloved high school band and orchestra director for many years in Michigan, he moved to Wisconsin in 1968 to direct the orchestra at Bradford High School in Kenosha. He was also an experienced choral director, VFW and American Legion Post Commander, superintendent of schools in East Troy and Gilmanton, and principal of Lakeview Elementary in Wind Lake.

Bill and Margaret together enjoyed concerts and plays, short trips in their adopted state of Wisconsin, longer trips to visit family, and the achievements and travel of their children and grandchildren. They followed favorite programs on public radio and television. Bill also enjoyed following Mt. Union football, the Packers, the Brewers, the Jayhawks, and University of Wisconsin football and basketball. He was an avid reader with a keen eye for politics, education, and local news, and was known to fire off an occasional well-crafted letter-to-the-editor. He devoted time to helping people in need, and, in his later years, was grateful for all the help he received from neighbors.

After more than 67 years of marriage, in May of 2018, his wife Margaret preceded William in death. Also preceding him were his parents and his brother Edward.

Bill will be lovingly remembered by his children, Martha Mihalyi (David Mucci) of Lawrence, Kan., William Mihalyi Jr. of Loveland, Colo., Mary Mihalyi (Philip Friend) of Takoma Park, Md., and David (Tammy) Mihalyi of Franklin; grandchildren, Nicholas Mihalyi, Isaac Friend, and Suzy Mihalyi; and sisters, Eleanor (Walter) Gallati, Margit Kupas, and Alice Mihalyi.

William will be interred next to his wife after a private ceremony at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

