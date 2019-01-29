Officials announce closings; offer tips to cope with weather

The National Weather Service Sullivan office on Tuesday warned residents to prepare for record low temperatures Wednesday into Thursday with a predicted high of 10 below zero on Wednesday. Over-night lows were expected to exceed 20 below zero with wind chills exceeding 40 below zero.

Most schools in the Western Racine County area announced Tuesday that classes were cancelled for Wednesday and Tuesday evening activities were wiped out. Some area schools announced on Tuesday that classes were also cancelled for Thursday.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced Tuesday that county offices would be closed all day Wednesday and won’t reopen until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Buildings affected by the closure include the Racine County Courthouse, Racine County Dennis Korngold Service Center, the Ives Grove Office Complex and the Western Racine County Service Center in Burlington.

The decision to close, according to county officials is based on the historically cold forecast. It was announced on Tuesday to give courts, county employees, residents and others sufficient time to plan.

“The safety of Racine County residents and Racine County employees is my first priority,” Delagrave said. “This is an extraordinarily hazardous weather event, particularly for our most vulnerable population. The people of southeastern Wisconsin are incredibly resilient; however, this weather should be taken seriously and I encourage people of all ages to exercise caution in these extreme weather conditions.”

Coping advice

The Central Racine County Health Department is working with Racine County Emergency Management and the municipalities to ensure the health and safety of residents during this stretch of extreme cold, according to a news release issued Tuesday by David Maack, the county’s emergency management director.

According to Maack, most cold-related illnesses involve the elderly or individuals who have chronic illnesses, but children and outdoor workers are also at risk. Cold related risks include hypothermia and frostbite.

County officials advise residents to protect themselves and to also check on family, friends, and neighbors.

The following provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services includes safety tips for how to stay safe during extreme cold:

Stay inside. It’s the best place to be when temperatures are dangerously cold.

It’s the best place to be when temperatures are dangerously cold. Stock a home emergency kit. Your home kit should include items such as food and water, cell phone and charger (link is external), flashlight and batteries, first aid kit, important medications, a weather radio, and a change of clothes.

Your home kit should include items such as food and water, cell phone and charger (link is external), flashlight and batteries, first aid kit, important medications, a weather radio, and a change of clothes. Dress in layers. If you have to venture out, dress in several loose-fitting layers. Wear a hat, mittens, and snow boots. Use a scarf to cover your nose, mouth, and face.

If you have to venture out, dress in several loose-fitting layers. Wear a hat, mittens, and snow boots. Use a scarf to cover your nose, mouth, and face. Know the signs and symptoms of hypothermia . Warning signs include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, and slurred speech. Call 911 if someone is exposed to cold temperatures and you see these symptoms.

. Warning signs include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, and slurred speech. Call 911 if someone is exposed to cold temperatures and you see these symptoms. Check on your friends, family, and neighbors . The elderly, babies in cold bedrooms, people who are frequently outside (e.g., the homeless, hunters), and people who drink alcohol or use drugs are more likely to be harmed from the cold.

. The elderly, babies in cold bedrooms, people who are frequently outside (e.g., the homeless, hunters), and people who drink alcohol or use drugs are more likely to be harmed from the cold. Make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors . All homes and duplexes in Wisconsin are required to have properly working detectors on every level, including the basement, but not the attic or storage areas. Detectors can be purchased at most hardware stores.

. All homes and duplexes in Wisconsin are required to have properly working detectors on every level, including the basement, but not the attic or storage areas. Detectors can be purchased at most hardware stores. Never run a gasoline or propane heater or a grill (gas or charcoal) inside your home or garage . Any heating system that burns fuel produces carbon monoxide. Use a battery-powered detector where you have fuel-burning devices but no electric outlets, such as in tents, cabins, and RVs.

. Any heating system that burns fuel produces carbon monoxide. Use a battery-powered detector where you have fuel-burning devices but no electric outlets, such as in tents, cabins, and RVs. Run generators at a safe distance (at least 20 feet) from the home. Never run a generator in the home or garage, or right next to windows or doors, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

(at least 20 feet) from the home. Never run a generator in the home or garage, or right next to windows or doors, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Winterize your car . Just as you have a home emergency kit, you need one for your car too. Pack items such as blankets, snacks and water, a shovel, jumper cables, and sand. Keep your gas tank at least half-full.

. Just as you have a home emergency kit, you need one for your car too. Pack items such as blankets, snacks and water, a shovel, jumper cables, and sand. Keep your gas tank at least half-full. Limit outdoor time for pets. Extreme cold is dangerous for animals too.

Warming centers

Residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can also call 211 for resources available where they live.

Click the following link for a list warming centers in Racine County: WARMING CENTERS

