So, is it cold enough for you?

This week’s bone-chilling temperatures closed schools, government offices and business and even shut down mail delivery in some areas.

The dangerous weather and the steps area officials and residents took to cope with the cold is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The newspaper will be available at retail outlets in the area on Thursday. Subscribers may receive this week’s edition a day later than usual due to the aforementioned shutdown of mail delivery.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

CHARGES FILED: A six-time convicted drunken driver is again charged with operating while intoxicated as well as child neglect after he allegedly left his 2-year-old son at home while he went to buy tobacco. Nathan T. Hansen, of Kansasville, is also charged with child neglect.

BASD BORROWING: The Burlington Area School District, which won approval on a capital improvement referendum in November, passed a resolution authorizing the issuance of $38.665 million in bond anticipation notes on Jan. 14. The borrowing plan is the first step toward the construction and improvement plan that includes replacement of Karcher Middle School.

INCORPORATION STUDY: What can the Town of Burlington learn from other area communities that recently incorporated from townships into villages? The lessons are as varied as the communities themselves.

COUNSELOR HONORED: Burlington High School counselor Jennifer Reuchlen has been named the 2018-19 Wisconsin School Counselor of the Year by the Wisconsin School Counselor Association.

A REAL WINNER: The Burlington High School boys varsity basketball team needed a game like this. After recent wars with Southern Lakes Conference supremacy like Westosha Central and Elkhorn, both losses, the Demons came out swinging last Friday night in Lake Geneva.

