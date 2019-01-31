Mark J. Rickard, age 69, of Dover passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at his residence.

Mark was born Aug. 25, 1949 to John and Lorraine (nee Bukachek) Rickard in Racine. His early life was spent in Racine where he graduated from Park High School. He resided in Dover the past 47 years. He was a truck driver for Jung Brothers Trucking Co. Mark was an avid outdoorsman; he loved riding ATV’s, hunting, fishing, golfing and had a great love of history.

Mark is survived by his brother John (Lynn) S. Rickard; nieces and nephews, John M. Rickard, Amy (Terry) Ware and Laura Koehn; and other relatives and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents.

Mark’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Richie Coburn, Judy Vliet, Travis Vliet, Michelle Vliet-Ginder, Teresa Rode and Lorie Mueller for their care and compassion.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit the family on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Yorkville Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments