Runkel’s alley-oop slam dunk highlights easy victory

By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

The Burlington boys varsity basketball team needed a game like this.

After recent wars with Southern Lakes Conference supremacy like Westosha Central and Elkhorn, both losses, the Demons came out swinging last Friday night in Lake Geneva.

An alley-oop pass from Trey Krause, who was standing beyond the 3-point line, was slammed home by junior Dylan Runkel in a lopsided first half, and the rout was on.

Burlington jumped out to a 31-12 halftime advantage and cruised to a 59-39 beat-down of the Badgers.

The Demons are 9-7 overall and 5-3 in the SLC, sitting in a tie with Wilmot for third place.

Runkel led the Demons with 16 points.

Burlington survived a 21-point barrage from Badger senior Kale Rodgers, who went off for a career-high 33 points in the previous game.

Sophomore Peyton O’Laughlin, who attended Lake Geneva schools and lived in the Badger area through eighth grade, added 12 points.

Joey Berezowitz added nine points, and Trent Turzenski had six.

Rodgers was the only Badger player in double figures.

The Demons hit a respectable 12-for-20 from the charity stripe.

Burlington’s game at Union Grove scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to extreme cold.

The Demons return to action Friday night against

Waterford.

Burlington 67, Fort Atkinson 47

Runkel scored 15 points, and the Demons utilized another strong first half to cruise to victory in Fort Atkinson one day after dismantling Lake Geneva Badger.

Runkel, a 6-foot-6 powerhouse down low, leads Burlington with 11.4 points per game.

Krause and Berezowitz each added 12 points, and Dane Kornely added nine.

Jake Klug chipped in six points.

Ryan Koeppen, Tucker Strommen and Logan Swantz all scored at least two points as 10 Demons entered the scoring column.

Badger girls 69, Burlington 35

Cora Anderson paced the Demons with 12 points, but it wasn’t enough as the host Badgers cruised in an SLC contest.

The Demons fell to 0-17 overall and 0-9 in conference.

“We were just a few little things away from making it a game,” said head coach Kyle Foulke. “Cora Anderson is really starting to shine. She makes our offense go. Teams are starting to respect her, which makes her teammates better. I am so proud of her improvement.”

Foulke went on to say “hats off” to Badger, specifically Jada Moss.

The star player led all girls with 24 points, all coming on two-point shots.

Moss tallied 14 points in the first half as the Badgers jumped to a 33-18 halftime lead.

Moss, a 6-foot center, averages 16.7 points per game.

Burlington hosts Waterford Friday in a rivalry game at 5:30 p.m.

