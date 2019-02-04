Trustee raises concern over lack of visibility for emergency responders

By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Recent concerns from the Rochester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company have prompted village officials to dust off an issue last explored three years ago about uniform house number signs.

Trustee Russ Kumbier asked that he and his elected colleagues take the matter up at a Village Board meeting Jan. 14.

In a memo included in the board packet, Kumbier noted conversations he had with members of the local fire and rescue company about locating homes – particularly those in the more densely populated original village area of the community – in times of emergency.

Based on his account to village staffers and his elected colleagues, Kumbier said he was informed the company recently responded to a call on Front Street, but service was delayed because of difficulty locating the exact address.

“It took them over three additional minutes before they found the correct house and were able to render medical care,” Kumbier wrote in the memo. “If this had been a heart attack, this delay could have been the difference between life and death.”

In 2016, the Village Board’s Ordinance Committee had discussed, and gave a favorable recommendation, to implementing a uniform house number requirement across the community. A formal plan of attack, however, never was laid out.

To read the entire story see the Feb. 1 edition of the Waterford Post.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments