By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

A basket by Katie Rohner – with considerable help from her teammates – gave Waterford the lead in the final 30 seconds of a Southern Lakes Conference girls high school basketball game Jan. 25 at home against Elkhorn, and the Wolverines beat the Elks 36-35.

Waterford plays a SLC game tonight at Burlington.

Against Elkhorn (11-5, 4-5 SLC) the Wolverines (12-3, 9-0 SLC) needed disciplined play in the final minute to secure a win.

“The end of the game was eventful,’ Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “With some missed free throws and lost opportunities by both teams, and it going back and forth the last three minutes of the game, we ended up with a possession with about 24 seconds on the clock down 35-34.”

Brechtl said the Wolverines called a timeout and a ran a play for Katie Rohner.

Brechtl said Emma Karpinski set-up the play well and Kat Fitzgerald and Annie Benavides screened to give Rohner room.

Rohner took the ball, drove to the rim and scored after getting a little too deep on a tough shot. Elkhorn led 36-35, which turned out to be the final margin.

Brechtl said the Elks then wasted a possession and fouled the Wolverines, who did not convert a bonus free throw.

The Elks called a timeout and then ran a final play with three seconds on the clock, but did not get off a shot.

Benavides led the Elks with 13 points. Rohner scored 10.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments