So what’s it like to have no choice but to work in the bone-chilling cold – the kind that clutched the area in its icy grip last week?

For two local farmers that question is answered with a bit of resignation (there’s no other choice) and preparation (taking steps to keep livestock safe and machinery running).

How local farmers survived the polar vortex is among the top stories in this week’s Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday mail.

To subscribe to weekly delivery click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

TRAVEL FRAUD ALLEGED: A Rochester woman is charged with theft and unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information for allegedly using the credentials of a Waterford travel agency for her personal gain. The owner of the travel agency said her business lost $37,000 as a result.

A Rochester woman is charged with theft and unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information for allegedly using the credentials of a Waterford travel agency for her personal gain. The owner of the travel agency said her business lost $37,000 as a result. ICE CANCELS CITY MEETING: Shortly before Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty learned road conditions were worsening because of a mix of sleet, rain and snow, and decided to postpone proceedings until Feb. 20.

Shortly before Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty learned road conditions were worsening because of a mix of sleet, rain and snow, and decided to postpone proceedings until Feb. 20. IN HONOR OF VETS: Jane Schmidt, a library reference assistant at the Burlington Public Library, takes pride a traveling exhibit honoring the service of veterans of World War I. Her pride is understandable considering one of the featured vets is her grandfather.

Jane Schmidt, a library reference assistant at the Burlington Public Library, takes pride a traveling exhibit honoring the service of veterans of World War I. Her pride is understandable considering one of the featured vets is her grandfather. RACING TO THE FRONT: A Burlington hobby store is gaining notoriety for its indoor track that allows remote-controlled vehicle racers to compete year-round.

A Burlington hobby store is gaining notoriety for its indoor track that allows remote-controlled vehicle racers to compete year-round. DEMONS GRAPPLE THE CROWN: The Burlington High School wrestling team captured its second straight Southern Lakes Conference championship Saturday by prevailing in a tight competition over second-place Waterford.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments