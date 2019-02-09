Local hobby store’s indoor RC track gains faithful following

By Chad Hensiak

Correspondent

In 2011, Scott and Kristen Parks opened a small metal detector store on Chestnut Street in Burlington. Interest in their product line was high, and it was not long before they outgrew that location and began looking for a larger store.

Upon moving to its current location on Milwaukee Avenue Burlington Hobbies and RC Track began offering top-of-the-line metal detectors, RC (radio-controlled) vehicles, an indoor RC car track and more.

Since then the indoor RC vehicle track has attracted some big names on the RC racing circuit to Burlington.

Scott and Kristen are not new to entrepreneurship. Kristen began her career in sales and retail management at age 17. In 2010, Kristen opened and ran Chic and Unique consignment store in downtown Burlington until 2014 when she sold the store to focus her efforts on running Burlington Hobbies and RC Track.

Along with the Burlington hobby store, Scott also owns and runs Scott’s Pressure Washing Service in Muskego.

Scott says his inspiration to begin selling metal detectors came years ago after buying one and experiencing the joys of the hobby for himself. Scott says he still enjoys the being outside, finding buried treasures, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Kristen said the inspiration to open Burlington Hobbies and RC Track came from her days as the owner of Chic and Unique where she witnessed men waiting while their wives shopped. She realized there was a need for a Burlington store where men could feel more at home. Kristen and Scott both said the decision to get into the RC car market stemmed from customer requests.

