Crime Stoppers of Racine County has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the personal responsible for the apparent hit and run death of Keith Brown, of Raymond, on Nov. 27.

The anonymous tip agency is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the culprit.

People can provide information by calling 262-636-9330 or visiting racinecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips may be also made by using the P3 Tips app for smart phones.

Brown, 61, was found dead about 8:50 p.m. on 76th Street north of Seven Mile Road. He had injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

