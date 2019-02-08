Gregory Havel, O.F.M., age 68, of Burlington, passed away at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on Feb. 7, 2019.

Greg was born on Aug. 8, 1950 to Cyril and Elizabeth Lillian (nee Weber) Havel in Thief Falls, Minn. where he spent his early childhood. After eighth grade, his family moved to Burlington. After graduating from Burlington High School, he joined the Franciscan Order.

Greg devoted his life to serving others, both as a friar and as an involved citizen in the community he live in. He was a retired Deputy Chief fro the Town of Burlington Fire Department. After the death of his father and sister, he became the caregiver to his 96-year-old mother.

Greg is survived by his mother Elizabeth, and other family and friends.

Visitation for Greg will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 301 1st St. in Waterford on Sunday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. and again on Monday, Feb. 11 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow in the school hall. Private internment will be held at a later date.

Jelacic Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Milwaukee is assisting the family. Well-wishers may visit www.jelacicfuneralhome.com.

