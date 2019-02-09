Matson’s sharpshooting milestone a small victory for winless Demons

By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

Small victories.

The Burlington girls basketball team has been striving for them all season.

While the Lady Demons have yet to earn a victory as a team, they certainly enjoyed a rare milestone last Friday night at home against Waterford.

Despite a 67-33 loss to conference-leading Waterford, senior sharpshooter Caitlyn Matson drained three 3-pointers to raise her career total to 74, breaking the all-time record at Burlington High School.

Matson’s feat stopped play, and she received a warm ovation from the home crowd.

“It was awesome to see, and we are very proud of her,” head coach Kyle Foulke said.

An elated Matson spoke after the game, and she said it’s something she’s been thinking about all season.

After Jessa Burling broke all-time records for scoring, rebounding, assists and steals just one year ago, Matson continued the tradition this season.

“They knew,” Matson said jokingly about Waterford. “They got on me after I hit the first two. It’s kind of like a whole SLC thing. I got a good pass from Cora, and that was it.”

“It’s been on my mind a lot, and I really wanted it. My teammates have been counting it down, and they’ve been supporting me the whole way. It means a lot. They’re always there for me.”

Matson said the team focuses on small victories this season, but it’s been tough after the Demons tallied 15 victories last season.

“We try to hustle and out-work teams,” Matson said. “We’re going to get a win eventually. Small victories will add up to the big ones.”

Matson’s accomplishment will be celebrated at Senior Night, which will be the last home game of the season.

Burlington dropped to 0-18 on the season.

Cora Anderson paced the squad with 11 points, and Matson added nine.

Balanced scoring lifts Waterford

The Wolverines opened a 35-21 halftime lead behind their 1-2 punch of guard Katie Rohner and 6-foot-1 center Kathleen Fitzgerald.

The duo each scored 12 points in the first half.

Rohner finished with 14 points, and Fitzgerald and Annie Benavides each added 13.

Waterford also got eight points from Emma Karpinski.

“Waterford is a very good team, and we knew that,” Foulke said. “I am very proud of our effort tonight. We really keyed on stopping Rohner, and I was pleased with how we contained her. She is very good and hard to stop.”

“Our team is making big strides this year, and I couldn’t be happier or more proud of the girls. We will continue to get better.”

Jordan Krause chipped in four points for the Demons.

Burlington hosts Westosha Central Friday for Parents Night.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments