Lynda “Lyn” Weeden, age 71, of Milwaukee, returned home to Eternal Life with our Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. She was born in Illinois on Dec. 16, 1947 to Ruth and Walter Kramer.

Lynda is survived by her husband Larry Weeden; siblings Pam Schudrowitz, John Kramer, and Jackie Gohman-Kramer; along with three nieces and one great-niece and one great nephew. She was preceded in death by her daughter Christianna and brother Walter Kramer.

Visitation for Lynda will be held at the Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a Rosary at 11:30 a.m. A gathering will also be held on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mount Mary University – Our Lady Chapel, Notre Dame Hall, 2nd floor-2 elevators available; parking off 92nd Street, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial appreciated to EWTN, St Jude Children’s Hospital, Sojourner Peace Center, Pregnancy Care Services, Love Inc., or Masses for faithful departed souls at the Catholic Church of your choice.

Well-wishers may visit www.krausefuneralhome.com.

