Heaven gains another lovely angel when Patricia Arfsten, age 75, of Burlington passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2019 after struggling with heart disease.

She was born on Oct. 18, 1943 in Chicago to Marree Kirchner and the late Charles Lee Tennyson. Pat spent the majority of her lifetime with her late, devoted and cherished husband, Dennis Arfsten.

She is survived by her mother Marree (Gardino) Kirchner; her one and only loving son Robert Phillip Oberheide; his wife Laura; and their daughter, Pat’s only precious granddaughter and love of her life, Olivia Joy Oberheide. She is further survived by ex-husband Robert C. Oberheide of Northbrook, Ill. and his family.

Pat loved working on her beautiful yard and spending time with wonderful neighbors Paul and Jeanne; and Sue and Brad. She adored her dog, Maggie Mae who has been her loyal companion for the past ten years. Pat’s kindness and laugh were loved by her neighbors and friends who will all miss her dearly.

In keeping with Patricia’s life wishes, a memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI 53182. A reception will follow. Thank you for remembering her beautiful smile.

