Jacob J. Branen, 29, was killed Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 when struck by a vehicle while he was walking home from work in Daytona Beach, Fla. He was transported to Halifax Hospital, Daytona Beach where he succumbed to his injuries.

Jacob was born in Burlington on July 7, 1989 to Robert and Anne Branen. He attended elementary school at Mt. Zion Christian School in Lake Geneva. After studying two years at Burlington High School, Jacob moved to Florida and graduated from Jensen Beach High School in 2007. He attended Indian River State College and eventually graduated from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Fla. with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology degree with an emphasis in Archeology in 2014.

Jacob had a passion for the history and archeology of Israel. One of his greatest experiences was participating in a dig at the archeological site Tel Dor, Haifa, Israel. He loved to travel, making multiple trips to Israel. He traveled to Germany on a school trip as well.

He was currently employed as a customer service representative by Teletech, Daytona Beach, Fla. and also worked as an electronics sales associate for Walmart.

Jacob’s exuberance for life, his kind and generous heart and his ready laugh will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Having been born with cerebral palsy, those who were close to Jacob were proud of all his life’s accomplishments.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Stuart, Fla.; sisters Jennifer (Wes) Wagner, Stuart, Fla., Abbey (Bryce) Henderson, Lake Mary, Fla., and Jessica Branen, Naples, Fla.; brothers Major Nathan Branen, Ft. Hood, Texas, and Benjamin Branen, West Palm Beach, Fla.; and niece and nephews Sydney, Declan and Camden Wagner.

He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Nancy Branen, Burlington and his maternal grandfather, Joseph Salzmann, Mercer.

A celebration of Jacob’s life was held Feb. 9, 2019, in Stuart, Fla. A Wisconsin service will be held sometime this spring, with details to follow.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Robert Branen, 321 SE Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL 34994 in Jacob’s memory.

Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart, Fla., provided the arrangements.

