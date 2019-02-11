Carol Jean Moyle, 91, of Burlington, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Oak Park Place.

Carol was born in Milwaukee on Sept. 11, 1927, to Edward and Anna (nee Kaiser) Pirwitz. She spent her early life in Milwaukee where she graduated from area schools.

In 1947, she was united in marriage to John Schmeling Sr. and together they raised their three sons in Milwaukee. She lived in the Rochester and Burlington areas since 1972 and was united in marriage to Thomas “Dick” Moyle II in 1973.

Jean worked as an executive secretary for Runzheimer International for over 20 years. After retiring from Runzheimer, she worked as the church secretary for St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, of which she was also a member. Jean liked to cook and entertain in her younger years. She collected “Just the Right Shoes” and enjoyed playing cards and visiting with family and friends.

Carol is survived by children, John (Shannon) Schmeling Jr., Glenn (Diane) Schmeling, Dean (Carol) Schmeling and Sheila King; grandmother James House, Ronald (Kahala) Knopp, Zane Schmeling, Karli (Steve) Goralski, Katti Schmeling, Anna Schmeling, Emily (Chris) Karlson, Lance (Mary) King, Brian (Stephanie) King, Eric (Tammy) King and Kari (Kevin Rogers) Moyle; her sister, Ruth Ann (Richard) Wrubbel; nieces Julie (Larry) Wrubbel-Lange and Karen (Jason) Wrubbel-Kunschke, and nephew Paul Wrubbel. She is further survived by many great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, John Schmeling Sr. and Thomas Moyle II; daughter-in-law Nancy Schmeling and step-son, Thomas Moyle III.

The family would like to thank Oak Park Place and Aurora at Home for their comfort and care. The family would especially like to thank Jean’s friends and church family for their visits, love and support.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Divine Episcopal Church.

Services for Jean will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on the day of the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments