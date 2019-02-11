Reverend John H. Baumgartner, 82, of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at Clement Manor.

Rev. John was born in Milwaukee on March 18, 1936, to John and Caroline (nee Hochreiter) Baumgartner. He spent his early life in Milwaukee where he graduated from Milwaukee Pius XI High School. He attended St. Francis de Sales Seminary and was ordained to the priesthood on May 25, 1963.

Rev. John retired as a Catholic priest for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Churches he served include St. Michael Parish, St. Anne Parish, St. Stephen Martyr Parish, Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, all of Milwaukee, along with St. Aloysius Parish of West Allis and St. Joseph Parish of Lyons.

Rev. John is survived by sisters, Catherine (Richard) Cardona, Frances Mazurek and Margaret (Richard) Josten; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister and brother-in-law, Caroline and Jerome Hollenstein.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marge Gundrum, Shari Egan and his close friends at St. Joe’s in Lyons, particularly Walter Anderson, Jim Ehlen, Dave Freitag and John Schnaubelt, for their loyal friendship over the past many years.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation for Religious Retirement, 3221 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis, WI 53235.

Services for Rev. John will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Clement Manor, 3939 S. 92nd Street in Greenfield. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 9 until 11 a.m. A private burial will take place immediately following the service.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

