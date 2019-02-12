Julie A. Schweitzer, age 65, a longtime resident of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly at her home Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019.

Julie was born June 29, 1953 in Burlington to Milton and Rita Schweitzer. She graduated from Waterford Union High School in 1971. She loved painting, drawing, and shopping at antique sales. She also loved being outside fishing, canoeing, and kayaking. Julie worked over 42 years at Ardagh Group (formerly Foster Forbes).

Julie is survived by her loving siblings Mary (Lenny) Anderson and Steve (Kim) Schweitzer; her sisters-in-law Connie Schweitzer and Barbara Schweitzer; and by her beloved godparents Vern and Lois Schweitzer. She will be deeply missed by her uncles, aunts, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her loving parents; brothers Doug, Curt, and Jerry Schweitzer; and by her favorite four-legged friends, her dog Jake and her cat Cosmo.

A celebration of Julie’s life will take place Sunday Feb. 17, 2019 at Integrity Celebrations Center, 2789 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. A brief dedication for Julie will be held at 2:30 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Lakeland or Racine Humane Society.

Services Entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

comments