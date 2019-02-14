After three residents filed candidacy papers for the Common Council’s fourth district, there will be a primary election, which is set for Tuesday.

The candidates, including one incumbent, explained why they are seeking the seat along with their vision for the future.

The primary election, meanwhile, will reduce the field to two candidates who will appear on the spring ballot.

The fourth district race is among the top stories in this week’s Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

SALTY ROADS: Despite multiple rounds of snow, along with some ice storms, the City of Burlington still has sufficient salt inventory for the rest of the winter season.

