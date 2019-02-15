1984 state champion softball team, pioneer coach, teacher Hanson to be honored

The Burlington High School Athletic Wall of Fame Committee has selected the 1984 girls state champion softball team and longtime coach and physical education teacher Diane Hanson as its 2019 inductees.

On Friday night, the honorees will be recognized at a ceremony during halftime of the Burlington boys basketball game against Delavan-Darien High School.

In 1984 when the softball squad won the state championship, BHS had not won a state title since the 1965 boys cross country team.

They are still the only softball team to bring the state championship to Burlington, though the 2018 squad came close as state runner up last spring.

Members of the 1984 team include Rhonda Bauman, Ann Biedyzcki, Donna Cerwin, Teresa Fay, Candee Fiebelkorn, Paula Fisher, Leslie Gebel, Judy Getka, Annette Junkins, Rachelle Koenen, Barb Madsen, Barb Oldenberg, Vickie Peterson, Lisa Robers, Jodi Strelow, Michelle Taylor, and team manager, Kelsey Graham.

In the 1984 state championship game, the Demons defeated Watertown, 9-8. With senior pitcher Paula Fisher out of innings, freshman Teresa Fay was called on to pitch for the second time that season.

The Goslings jumped to a 5-0 lead after the third inning. Burlington responded with its first run of the game in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 5-1. The Demons capitalized on a scoreless Watertown inning by scoring six runs in the fifth inning and took a 7-5 lead.

Watertown responded with three runs in the top of the sixth to take an 8-7 lead. In the bottom of the sixth, Donna Cerwin led off with a single for her third hit of the game.

After Cerwin moved to second, Barb Madsen hit a line drive down the third base line. The ball hit third base and went into left field, allowing Cerwin to score for the third time and tying the score, 8-8.

After stealing second, Madsen moved to third on a bunt single by Lisa Robers, who immediately stole second to put runners on second and third with one out.

Judy Getka came to the plate and hit a ground ball to the Gosling shortstop, who fired the ball home to tag Madsen out at the plate.

On the throw home, Lisa Robers advanced to third. Rhonda Bauman then hit a sharp single past third base to score Robers with the go-ahead and eventual winning run.

The Demons finished the 1984 season with a 20-3 record.

Physical Education teacher George Barry coached the team.

Diane Hanson, an educator for 34 years, spent 27 years in Burlington. In 1976, she started at Burlington High School as a physical education teacher and coach for girls basketball and track and field.

At the end of the 1976 basketball season, the Burlington Standard Press named her Coach of the Year. Before retiring in 2004, she also coached girls tennis and golf.

Diane retired from the Burlington Area School District in 2004.

In February 2018, Diane was inducted into the Barneveld High School Hall of Fame in recognition for her pioneering efforts in pursuing equality for girls participation in athletics.

Hanson continues to give back to the community through her involvement in the Transitional Living Center (TLC) golf outing, Meals on Wheels, and at Plymouth Church as a teacher and mentor.

Both recipients have been selected for induction because of their accomplishments and because their stories resonate with today’s female athletes. The inductees continue to contribute to support Burlington High School’s athletic program, a program that has grown in part due to the success of their efforts.

The Wall of Fame started in 2005 to honor former athletes, coaches, and community members who have supported student-athletes in growing as individuals.

