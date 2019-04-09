A one-vote victory grew to a five-vote margin as approval of the Waterford Union High School District’s nearly $10 million referendum was sustained during a recount Monday.

Superintendent Keith Brandstetter said the daylong recount should help reassure voters the process was complete and fair.

“When you’re only one vote different going in (to the recount) every vote is important,” he said. “If you were there and you sat through it you’d know every ballot was counted.”

The recount showed 2,313 yes votes to 2,308 no votes. The result remains unofficial until the district’s Board of Canvassers meets April 16 to confirm the total. Anyone wishing to challenge the result has until April 15 to file an appeal of the recount in Circuit Court.

For more on the recount and the district’s plans going forward see the April 12 edition of the Waterford Post.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments