As the number of calls answered by the Burlington Rescue Squad has increased exponentially in recent years, the number of volunteers needed has not kept pace.

Now the previously all-volunteer service has opened discussions with fire departments in the city and town of Burlington regarding the feasibility of a merger that would provide the needed staffing to sustain the service.

The future of the area’s rescue and ambulance service is the top story on this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Copies of the newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly home delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

EYESORE NO MORE: Chris Miller of Miller Motors received permission from the City of Burlington Planning Commission Tuesday to move ahead with plans to purchase the former Tractor Supply Company building at 1157 Milwaukee Ave. He plans to use the building as a body shop and car rental office. The property has been under scrutiny by city officials in recent years as current owner Motor Sports Auto Sales has used it to store numerous vehicle.

FOR THE DOGS: Dog owners will be able to take their animals to all City of Burlington parks after the Common Council adopted an ordinance following two amendments at an April 3 meeting.

CAREER CHANGE: Racine County Register of Deeds Tyson Fettes will resign his elected post on April 26 to become a community banker in Burlington.

LIFESTYLE: Wisconsin resident and runner up on a recent season of “The Voice” television singing competition, Chris Kroeze, discuss his newfound fame.

HOMECOMING: Burlington High School softball coach Val Auseth took her team to Westosha Central – her alma mater – for a key Southern Lakes Conference matchup this week.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments