Broncos win four of five during stretch

By Tim Wester

Correspondent

After a sluggish start to the season, the Union Grove softball team rolled through a successful week.

The Broncos won four out of five games last week, including two straight Southern Lakes Conference games against Wilmot and Waterford.

“We sure are starting to hit our stride,” Union Grove assistance coach Steph Wilms said. “Our hitting is also starting to come together.”

The Broncos’ bats came on strong in a 9-6 victory over Wilmot Tuesday, April 2.

Union Grove unleashed a six-run sixth inning to help turn a 6-3 deficit to a 9-6 lead. Freshman Serafina Weist struck the decisive blow with a big three-run homer in the frame.

Kayli Pfeffer tacked on an RBI double, while Anna Dolgaard added a two-run single to center to cap off the decisive inning.

Pfeffer, who had two hits and three RBIs, took care of the rest, firing two straight shutout innings to preserve the victory.

“Our kids did so well with the bats,” Wilms said. “They have worked hard on their swings and it paid off.”

Rout of Waterford

The Bronco bats continued to tack on runs with an 11-1 victory in five innings against Waterford Thursday, April 4.

Sophomore Angela Slattery went 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs and a walk, while Dolgaard and Abby Boyle drove in three apiece to lead the onslaught.

Pfeffer got the win, allowing unearned run in five innings. Pfeffer also drove in a run to help her own cause.

The Broncos made it three straight wins the next day with a 7-3 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail. Slattery paced the offense with three hits and an RBI, while Dolgaard drove in a pair, and Brittney Moczynski and Boyle also drove in runs.

Emily Gamble earned the win, allowing three runs and striking out seven.

The Broncos’ offensive momentum came to an abrupt halt after Kenosha Bradford shut out the Grove 13-0 in their first game at the Bradford Triangular Saturday, April 6.

Union Grove came back in the second game to win 6-5 over Greenfield.

Olivia Breske led the offense with three hits, two RBIs with a double and a triple. Pfeffer also drove in a pair.

The Broncos look to continue their winning ways with a double header against Kenosha Tremper tomorrow.

