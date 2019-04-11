Wolverines shut out Delavan in doubleheader

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

The Waterford Union High School baseball team brought out the big bats to sweep Delavan-Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader at Waterford Tuesday.

Waterford prevailed 7-0 and 10-0.

The Wolverines beat non-conference opponent Greendale 8-4 April 6 at Waterford and split two games with Wilmot.

Waterford beat the Panthers 8-4 April 5 at Wilmot and lost 8-4 April 2 at Wilmot,

The Wolverines play a non-conference game Saturday at Oconomowoc.

The Wolverines rallied for five runs in the sixth inning to beat Greendale. Connor Barwick drove in two runs with a single to center field to score the final two runs

Waterford managed just two hits against Greendale. Kyle Huckstorf also drove in a run against the Panthers.

Pitchers Cole Weinkauf, Hunter Werth and Boyd Biggs held Greendale to seven hits and struck out three.

In the 8-4 victory against Wilmot the Wolverines took the lead with three runs in the fifth inning, and added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

Biggs hit a three-run home run in the fifth, scoring Kyle Huckstorf and Andrew Chapman, to give the Wolverines the lead for good.

Logan Martinson, Gavin Roanhouse and Biggs limited the Panthers to nine hits over seven innings and struck out five.

In the 8-4 loss to Wilmot the Wolverines led 4-2 before yielding six runs in the sixth inning.

Chapman finished with two hits. Davis Braun, Roanhouse, Barwick, Chris Collins and Weinkauf each drove in a run.

Zach Guenther started and pitched five innings, allowing five hits and striking out five.

