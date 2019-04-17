In Mayor Jeannie Hefty’s State of the City address on Tuesday, she touted Burlington as a destination spot for visitors, who have given her positive feedback within the last few months.

That was just one of the many highlights she said in the address, which also included a call for continued collaboration with the Town of Burlington, like discussions involving the merger of rescue services.

The State of the City address is the top story of this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Copies of the newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly home delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

NOT GUILTY PLEA: A Town of Burlington man accused of running a drug trafficking ring out of his home pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges and was bound over for trial.

STEIL VISIT: U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil visited with the editorial board last week and discussed his first three months in Washington. While he indicates the next two years presents a challenge, Steil hopes to find common ground.

FIREWORKS: The annual ChocolateFest fireworks is in danger after a key sponsor pulled out the event.

LIFESTYLE: Anyone can become a hero and save a life through organ donation. Some area people have experienced it first hand and shared their thoughts.

DEMONS WIN: Burlington baseball swept Southern Lakes Conference foe Elkhorn in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

