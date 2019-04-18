Board of Education to formally approve matter Monday

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The Burlington Area School District Board of Education expects to appoint Dr. Stephen Plank as superintendent at Monday’s meeting, the district announced on Thursday.

The decision comes after the Board of Education met in a closed session earlier this week to discuss the matter.

Plank, who will succeed a retiring Peter Smet, will begin his tenure on July 1.

Smet, who has been with the district since 1988, announced his retirement in January after spending his last seven years as superintendent.

Plank, a high school principal in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, was selected among 23 applicants who sought the leadership post.

The future superintendent bring 23 years experience and started his educational career as a band director before taking on multiple administrative posts, including his recent position at Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, where he serves as high school principal.

School Board President Rosanne Hahn said Plank’s experience fits the district’s vision.

“Steve fits what the school board was looking for in its next superintendent,” Rosanne Hahn said. Hahn is the president of the school board and chaired the search process. “He has experience in many facets of education and possesses the skills needed to achieve what the school board understands are priorities for the district.”

Plank and two other finalists participated in an April 4 meet and greet session in the auditorium of Burlington High School.

The meet and greet session, which included a question and answer portion, saw favorable feedback from those who participated.

“According to the feedback from the community forum, attendees felt a connection with him,” Hahn said. “His positive energy will be a benefit to the district.”

The other two finalists were Mark Elworthy, district administrator at Whitewater Unified School District, and Marty McGinley, district administrator of Wheatland J1 School District.

Search consultant Roger Foegen of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards aided the district in its process of finding Smet’s successor.

“We had an incredibly strong pool of candidates. Steve rose to the top because of his interest in children and their achievement,” Hahn said.

Plank earned a doctorate degree in Administrative Leadership from Loyola University Chicago. He received a master’s in Educational Leadership from University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree in Music Education from University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. His interests include outdoor recreation and performing arts. Plank grew up in Cudahy, Wis.

