By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

Just like they did in game one of their Southern Lakes Conference series, the Burlington Demons beat up on the Delavan-Darien Comets April 12.

The Demons smashed 17 hits and scored three or more runs in each of the first four innings en route to a 15-1 dismantling of the host Comets in five innings.

Burlington improved to 4-1 overall and remained perfect in the SLC at 4-0.

While Trey Krause and Trent Turzenski have been tearing it up as starting pitchers this year, it was Jason Adams’ turn in Delavan.

Adams started on the mound and allowed three hits with no runs and struck out two and walked one in three innings.

Otto Traxinger added a scoreless inning in relief, and Luke Walesa allowed a run on two hits.

But it was the Demon bats that made the most noise.

Krause was 4-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs, Danny Peterson was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Turzenski went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Michael Rozell, Collin Degroot, Traxinger, Tucker Strommen, Skyler Danielson, Tyler Duesing and Chase Ketterhagen each added a hit.

Rozell once again set the table at the top of the order, scoring three runs and drawing two walks.

Burlington chased Delavan’s starting pitcher after he gave up seven earned runs on nine hits in only two innings. The Comets’ second pitcher allowed six earned runs on seven hits in two innings.

Burlington is scheduled to travel to Elkhorn Thursday.

Boys track wins Tom Burger Invite

On Saturday at Milwaukee Lutheran High School, the Burlington boys track and field squad won the nonconference Tom Burger Invite with 553 points, well ahead of second-place Union Grove (487).

The Demon girls were fifth with 368.5 points.

Wilmot won the girls event with 569.5.

The relays ruled for the boys.

The 800 relay squad of Lucas Zasada, Brad Roe, Jack Hartzell and Ben Vos took second with a 1:40.27, while Zasada, Roe, Riley Brossard and Sam Lois also took second in the 1,600 relay (3:51.16).

In the 3,200 relay, Brent Vieau, Ben Rummler, Noah Eastridge and Kodi Krueger placed second with a time of 9:27.47.

In sprints, the 400 relay squad of Moy Medina, Austin Wiemer, Kaden Blohm and Fred Gauger nabbed fourth with a time of 48.69 seconds.

In the triple jump, Connor McNamara took third with a leap of 37-4.

Taylon Hensley was third in the shot put with a toss of 42-5.

In discus, Nathan Bousman was fourth with a 113-8, and Brian Konz took fifth with an 111-11.

Lois added a fourth-place finish (56.96) in the 400 meters.

Burlington travels to the Sauk Prairie Relays Thursday.

Lady Demons split in Kenosha

In a nonconference tournament at Kenosha Bradford Saturday, the Burlington softball team went 1-1 and is now 3-4 overall this season.

In game one against Kenosha Bradford, the Demons were blown out in a 12-0 defeat.

Morgan Klein smacked a triple and double, but the Demons only mustered five total hits.

Teagan Schmalfeldt took the loss, allowing 12 runs in four innings.

“Our defense did well, but Bradford had some clutch hits with runners on and we just didn’t have timely hitting this game,” said Burlington coach Val Auseth.

In the second game, Burlington stormed to a 6-1 lead after three innings and held on for a 6-5 victory.

The Demons belted nine hits, led by a 4-for-4 day with two RBIs by Klein.

Klein added a triple.

Alexa Burinda added two hits and an RBI for Burlington.

Klein struck out four and walked five in the complete game win.

“Our defense and pitching were strong, with two double plays,” Auseth said. “And we executed at the plate.”

Monona Grove girls soccer 2, Burlington 0

