By Tim Wester

Correspondent

Halftime couldn’t come soon enough for the Union Grove girls soccer team.

After limping through a sluggish first half against Delavan-Darien, the Broncos desperately needed the break.

The halftime break proved to be just what fifth-ranked Union Grove needed, as the Broncos pummeled the hapless Comets with seven unanswered goals in the second half to post an 8-1 win on Thursday, April 11.

“Our game was moved up to 4:30 to get the match in before the storms hit,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “We were not ready to play and paid for it almost immediately.”

The Comets indeed took advantage of the struggling Broncos, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.

The Broncos eventually answered with a Megan Barber goal off an assist from Abby Lentz in the 16th minute.

“Although we tied the game, we never really regrouped from the one-goal deficit in the first half,” Jung said. “We struggled with our first touch and failing to connect passes in the attacking third.”

Jung’s team finally figured things out in the second half with a goal-scoring display.

Barber found the back of net two more times in the second half for the hat trick, while sophomore Adrianna Rodriguez scored two goals. Senior Natalie Oatsvall, Alexa Panyk, and Daphne also scored goals to turn a struggle into an easy victory.

“We settled down in the second half and started using the dribble more effectively,” Jung said.

The Comets did not get a shot on goal in the second half. In fact, the Comets only shot on goal for the game came on their goal in the first half against Bronco goalie Mia Guyton.

With the spring weather turning into winter weather, the Broncos’ schedule was reduced last week.

The Broncos look to use the break to help players with nagging injuries get healthy in time for the Southern Lakes Conference haul.

“The weather isn’t helping anyone, so all teams are in the same position,” Jung said. “We jumped to number five in the WIAA state rankings, which was neat because it is our first-ever ranking.”

“Our health is the big key, and if we can manage the results in this next week or so, we’ll be looking pretty solid for May.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments