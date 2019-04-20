By Chris Bennett

The Waterford Union High School boys golf team improved their individual scores by double-digits and finished second Tuesday at Twin Lakes Country Club in the second Southern Lakes Conference Major of the season.

“There were huge improvement from every single player,” Waterford coach Paul Koszarek said. “The individual improvement ranged from 12 to 17 strokes. We made huge improvements in putting and ups and downs.”

Koszarek said the work Waterford put into the short game through the young season showed at Twin Lakes.

Josh Koszarek finished fifth with a 77. Ian Grissmeyer finished at 86, Zach Weis scored 87 and Logan Adams shot 88. Jacob Marseo carded a 94.

Blake Wisdom, Lake Geneva Badger, won individual medalist honors (72).

The Wolverines finished with a team score of 338. Badger won the major (310).

Union Grove finished third (343), Westosha Central fourth (355) and Elkhorn fifth (361), Wilmot came in sixth (379) and Burlington finished seventh (450).

Blustery winds

In the first Southern Lakes Conference major, which was held April at Rivermoor Country Club, Waterford and other teams persevered through rough weather that resulted in high scores.

“Only two golfers broke 80,” Kozsarek said about the first meet. “It was a tough day with high winds. The greens were running hard and fast at Rivermoor.”

As a team the Wolverines finished fifth with a score of 381. Josh Koszarek tied for 10th with a score of 89 to pace Waterford.

Adams finished at 90, good for an 11th-place tie. Grissmeyer shot a 100, Marseo came in at 102 and Weis shot a 104.

Badger won the major with a team score of 337. Union Grove finished second (349), Elkhorn third (356) and Westosha Central fourth (374).

Wilmot came in sixth (384) and Burlington finished seventh (455).

Wisdom won individual medalist honors with an 18-hole score of 72. Union Grove’s Nate Koch finished second with a 79. Wisdom and Koch are the only golfers in the meet to break 80.

