Margaret “Peg” Elderbrook, 66, of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Peg was born in Burlington on June 10, 1952 to the late Edmund and Bernice (nee Robers) Elderbrook. She spent her early life on the farm and was a graduate of Burlington High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Peg lived most of her life in the Milwaukee area. She worked for Epstein Uhen Architectural in Milwaukee and W.F. Baird Engineering in Madison, while also managing her own accounting firm, Peg Elderbrook, Inc., since 1999.

Peg loved to sing and play the guitar, tend to her flower garden, and enjoyed the company of her dear and close friends.

Peg is survived by her sisters and brothers, Red (Pat) Smetana, Kaetlyn Lad, Dan (Karen) Elderbrook, Sue Elderbrook and Dave (Diane) Elderbrook; nieces and nephews, Megan (Brent) Sumner, Kyle (Shannon) Smetana, Jesse (Stephanie) Lad, Kali (fiancé Aaron) Elderbrook and Ean Elderbrook. Peg is also survived by countless dear and close friends who helped her through her journey the past 18 months.

Per Peg’s wishes, no services will be held. A private burial on the family farm will be held at a later date.

Peg’s family wishes to send a heartfelt “Thank You” to all the friends in Milwaukee for their help. Peg so cherished your friendship.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

