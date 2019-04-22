James “Jim” Robert Kniep, East Troy, passed away April 14, 2019. He was born May 29, 1929, to the late Harry and Anna Mae Kniep.

Jim operated the Kniep family farm following graduation from East Troy High School until he retired from farming in 1986. He went on to work at Getzen Musical Instruments.

Jim’s pastimes included bowling, playing sheepshead and following the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.

The family would like to thank Village of East Troy Police Chief Jeremy Swendrowski, East Troy Rescue and the staff at Lakeland Medical Center.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Evelyn Frances (Koenen) Kniep. They were married Aug. 16, 1952, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Lyons.

He is further survived by his children, Thomas (Christine) of Oshkosh, JoAnn (Robert) Hockenberry of Pine, Colorado, Gary of Evansdale, Iowa, Robert (Christine) of Burlington, Joseph (Jeanne) of Greenville; grandchildren, Magdalene (Nick) Flinner, Grace (Jarrod) Diehm, Claire (Jacob) Henckel, Marissa (Kyle) McClone, Katie (Craig) Rezac and Peter (Nichole) Kniep; great-granddaughters, Hailey Rezac and Isabelle Flinner; sisters, Janice (Robert) Rudolf and MaryAnn Kniep.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Rita (Joseph) Barr and Bernice (Frank) Moran.

Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy, has the honor of serving the family.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments