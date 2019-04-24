The images transmitted across the world last week of the fire at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris resurrected vivid images for some longtime members of Immaculate Conception St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington.

Many can still recall in great detail the blaze on July 24, 1977, that gutted the local church, which dates to 1891.

Dennis Lynch, a local attorney was able to draw many parallels between the two fires – including how people risked their lives to rescue sacred icons from the burning churches and how the steeples tumbled from structures as the flames consumed the roofs.

A story on the memories of the St. Mary Church fire of 1977 is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Copies of the newspaper will be available at retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

NEW SUPERINTENDENT CONFIRMED: Burlington Area School District’s next superintendent, Stephen Plank, looks forward to moving closer to home. Plank, who replaces a retiring Peter Smet, effective July 1, was approved as the newest leader of the district at Monday’s closed session.

Burlington Area School District’s next superintendent, Stephen Plank, looks forward to moving closer to home. Plank, who replaces a retiring Peter Smet, effective July 1, was approved as the newest leader of the district at Monday’s closed session. BEER GARDENS APPROVED: Prospective vendors can now set up temporary beer gardens in Racine County Parks after the County Board approved ordinance changes and an application procedure at its April 16 meeting. M.T. Boyle, chief of staff for Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, said the decision comes after vendors showed an interest in providing the service.

Prospective vendors can now set up temporary beer gardens in Racine County Parks after the County Board approved ordinance changes and an application procedure at its April 16 meeting. M.T. Boyle, chief of staff for Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, said the decision comes after vendors showed an interest in providing the service. CLEAN SWEEP: Residents from seven area communities have their chance to dispose of hazardous waste, electronics, appliances and medications from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The annual Clean Sweep is at the City of Burlington Public Works Facility, 2100 S. Pine St., Burlington.

Residents from seven area communities have their chance to dispose of hazardous waste, electronics, appliances and medications from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The annual Clean Sweep is at the City of Burlington Public Works Facility, 2100 S. Pine St., Burlington. TOPPERS ON A ROLL: The Catholic Central softball team extended its win streak to six games following a 5-4 Metro Classic Conference victory against visiting Shoreland Lutheran on Tuesday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments