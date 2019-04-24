Project constitutes $3.5 million investment in Waterford

A Dairy Queen restaurant coupled with a Shell gas station and convenience store is slated for the Village of Waterford following approval of the project at a recent Plan Commission meeting.

Goldstar Development of Green Bay has received approval from the Village’s Plan Commission to build a Dairy Queen Grill and Chill coupled with the gas station.

Alliance Construction and Design of Wrightstown has been selected as the general contractor and is set to break ground in May at the intersection of Highway 36 and Sixth Street adjacent to Equitable Bank.

The project kicks off the first of several development projects the village has slated for 2019, village officials said in a press release announcing the project.

The $3.5 million investment is part of the $27.6 million in projects the Village Plan Commission approved in March.

According to officials, the village is looking for businesses that will draw traffic off the highway and give visitors a chance to see all that Waterford has to offer. In addition to the convenience store, the gas station will feature full-service car wash.

Along with their signature ice cream treats, Dairy Queen will serve chicken strips, chili cheese dogs, and GrillBurgers.

In addition to the visibility of the location on Highway 36, the store and restaurant will be in close proximity to the Seven Waters recreational trail.

