A preliminary hearing was help April 17 for a Chicago man charged with dragging a deputy who was trying to handcuff him alongside his car.

Diego A. Perez, 23, was charged April 9 in Racine County Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Perez was pulled over for speeding in a construction zone in the area of Interstate 94 and Highway 11 in the Town of Yorkville on April 8 but did not move his vehicle completely out of the way of traffic. Perez refused to comply with the deputy’s demands to move completely off the roadway, got back on the highway and continued driving at 70 mph until he eventually stopped in Kenosha County, according to the complaint.

When the deputy made contact with Perez, Perez refused to provide his license and insurance and refused to step out of the car, according to the complaint. When Perez reached for the car’s gear shifter, the deputy deployed his Taser at Perez’s legs. Perez still refused to step out of the car, so the deputy tried to secure Perez’s arms, and Perez began moving the car while the deputy was partially inside, according to the complaint.

The deputy, whose feet were dragging on the ground as the car moved, was able to stop the car and forcibly remove Perez, the complaint states. Perez refused the deputy’s commands to get on the ground, but the deputy was able to secure Perez against a wall and handcuff him with the help of a concerned citizen, according to the complaint. A deputy found 4.1 grams of marijuana in the car, the complaint states.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments