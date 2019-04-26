Maureen Vander Sanden and son Ben, 3, walk hand-in-hand Saturday in search of trash along the Seven Waters Bike Trail in Waterford. The duo were among about 50 volunteers who turned out for the trail cleanup organized by Absolutely Waterford. Event founder Angionette Hansen said volunteers collect an average of 40 bags of trash from the trail section each year. For more information on the event or to volunteer next year, visit www.absolutelywaterford.org or call 262-534-9000. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)

