Annual hazardous waste collection event runs from 8 a.m. to noon

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Residents from seven area communities have their chance to dispose of hazardous waste, electronics, appliances and medications from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The annual Clean Sweep event at the City of Burlington Public Works Facility, 2100 S. Pine St., Burlington looks to bring in hundreds of participants, according to Director of Public Works Peter Riggs.

“We expect between 500 too 750 participants,” he said.

Riggs, meanwhile, said the Wisconsin Clean Sweep Grant provided by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection has been critical to the program’s success.

“The 2019 grant provides $16,000, which funds about 45 percent of the program’s cost,” he said. “Without the grant all of the partner municipalities would have to cover those costs.”

Along with the city and town of Burlington, partner municipalities consist of the Town of Dover, Village of Rochester, Village of Union Grove, Village of Waterford and Village of Yorkville.

The Central Racine County Health Department has also partnered with the six communities.

Riggs said the collaboration among communities helps meet a common goal.

“The member communities shared a common problem, our residents generate household hazardous waste but did not have a safe way to dispose of it,” he said.

“Without a disposal option this material ends up in the curbside trash, dumped on the side of the road, or poured into the sewer. It made sense for all the communities to pool resources to hold one large event instead of each community holding its own smaller event.”

Residents of those communities who provide proof of residency with a valid drivers license will be allowed to drop off most materials without charge.

Tube televisions and monitors will be accepted, however, a fee of $30 cash will be charged for each unit. There is a $10 per item cash fee to dispose of flat-screen TVs and monitors.

Residents of the six communities also have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted medications – both prescription and over the counter varieties.

Riggs advises residents to review the list of acceptable materials and place heavier items, like electronics, at the bottom of their load.

“Household hazard waste will be removed first, so make sure this material is easy to get at,” he said. “Electronics are removed last, so those should be at the bottom of your load.”

Unlike previous years, however, the Clean Sweep event will not accept latex paint.

Latex paint, according to Riggs, can be discarded with household trash.

“Latex paint, once in solid form, can be discarded with your regular household trash,” he said. “To dry out your latex paint, simply remove the lid and mix in some kitty litter, saw dust, or oil dry. In a few days, it should firm up and can be disposed of at the curb with your regular waste.”

According to event organizers:

When disposed of improperly, household hazardous wastes can threaten the quality of drinking water, increase the threat of algae bloom and threaten the safety of sanitation workers.

Household hazardous wastes left around the house and garage pose an accidental poison risk to children and pets.

The Federal Hazardous Substances Act requires that words such as “hazardous” or “caution” appear on all products that contain a substance that could cause a health hazard during use. The EPA defines a hazardous substance as any material that may be toxic, ignitable, corrosive or reactive.

The local Clean Sweep event accepts most chemicals, which can often be of unknown origin, found around your home.

Participants are asked to separate chemicals, medications, appliances and electronics.

For additional information about the event, visit www.burlington-wi.gov or call 262-342-1181.

The following is a list of the items that are accepted:

Hazardous waste items

Acetone; aerosol cans (full); antifreeze

Batteries (non-alkaline); battery acid; brake fluid

Car batteries; car wax (solvent based); contact cement

Driveway sealer; dry cleaning solvent

Fertilizer; fiberglass epoxy; floor care products; furniture polish

Gasoline and other fuels; glue (solvent based);

Hair remover; insect spray/killer

Light ballasts; lighter fluid

Medication (prescription and over the counter); metal polish; mothballs

Nail polish remover

Oil filters; oil-based paints; oils (auto and other); oven cleaner

Paint thinner; paint stripper; pesticides; pool chemicals

Rat poison; rechargeable batteries

Shellac and stain; shoe polish; spot remover; solvent-based cleaners; stump remover

Transmission fluid; varnish; weed killer; wood filler; wood preservative

Appliances

Blenders

Can openers; coffee makers

Dishwashers; dryers • electronics (televisions/monitors, cash-only payment required: $30 tube; $10 flat screen)

Furnaces

Microwaves; mixers

Ovens

Pizza ovens

Refrigerators

Toasters

Washers

Other appliances over 50 percent metal

Items not accepted

Ammunition; alkaline batteries

Explosives

Medical waste

Propane

Radioactive material

Syringes

Containers over five gallons

Latex paint

