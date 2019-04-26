Wolverines’ athlete collects multiple medals

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

Olivia Busch set a school record in the triple jump and helped the Waterford Union High School girls track team win the Red Devil Invite April 20 at Kenosha Bradford High School.

The Waterford boys, meanwhile, took second at the April 20 multi-team event.

Busch won the triple jump with a school-record effort of 36 feet, 4 ½ inches, and finished the day with three medals – two first and a second.

Jayda Obluck won three gold medals. Obluck won the 1,000-meter run (3:10.79), 600 (1:44.17) and ran with Busch, Chloe Werner and Julia Schroeder on the Wolverines’ first-place 1,600 relay team (4:21.51).

Emma Karpinski won the 200 (26.21) and Emily Williams won the high jump (5 feet).

“It was a great win for our program,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. “We had outstanding performances across the board, which showed in the point totals.

“The ladies in our program are committed to improving every time they step on the track to compete.”

For the boys, Ian Schaal won the shot put with a heave of 42 feet, 11 ½ inches. Schaal finished second in the discus (114-08).

Jared Furman, Owen Mehring. Dan Pankowski and Ian Williams finished second in the 4×400 relay (3:39.38). Furman finished second in the 600 (1:27.83) and Ethan Reindl finished second in the 400 (55.89).

Pankowski finished second in the 1,600 (4:56.50) and Jonathan Zweifel finished second in the 110 hurdles (15.88).

“I’m incredibly proud of what these athletes and the rest of our team have done so far this season,” Wolverines coach Jody Johnsrud said. “I know it is going to only get better for them.”

Waterford sweeps Z-Invite

The Waterford boys and girls each won their meets at the April 18 Z-Invite hosted by Westosha Central.

The Waterford girls won 10 of 18 events at the Z-Invite. Karpinski and Victoria Evans each won three medals, and the Wolverines’ hurdlers swept the top three spots in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

“We had some nice times and distances despite the fact that it was a cold, damp and windy evening,” Sittig said. “I was proud of how our girls handled themselves and took care of business.”

The Waterford boys won three events. Dominic Miller won the 100 (11.80) and ran with Aidan Hondel, Jack McCormick and Tristan McNair on Waterford’s first-place 4×100 relay (46.24).

McNair won the pole vault (12 feet).

“We’ve had some great, early success during this outdoor season,” Johnsrud said. “The goal is to stay healthy as a team and continue to build upon our success in preparing for a strong finish to our season.”

