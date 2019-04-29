Kathleen Marie Burch, 63, passed away at her home in St. David, Ariz. surrounded by loving family on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Kathy was born in Baltimore, Md. on Feb. 20, 1956 to Chancey and Patricia (nee Reilly) Burch. She spent her early years in Baltimore, later moving to Hillsboro and then Burlington. After her graduation from Burlington High School in 1974, Kathy worked at Southern Wisconsin Center for several years. Later, she earned an associate degree in Medical Transcription and moved to Tucson, Ariz. Along with the medical transcription, her job at SWC, she also spent a few years running an astronomy bed and breakfast called Skywatcher’s Inn.

Kathy enjoyed reading, singing, dancing (prior to health issues), spending time with her beautiful children and grandchildren, a little gambling at local casinos and cheering for the Packers.

Kathy was a very sweet, giving person. She was a strong fighter who faced numerous health issues throughout her life head-on.

Kathy is survived by her daughter, Lucia (Zak) Harrison; her son, Wilfredo; grandchildren, Xavier, Miguel and Travis; siblings, Judy (Jef) Halverson, Lauri Kubuitsile, Amy Burch, John Burch; nieces and nephews, Jason (Denise) Bader, Samantha (Scott) Schlesner, Claire Halverson, Amanda Kubuitsile, Sidney Kubuitsile, Erin Rowan, Harley Burch, Veydan Burch; and several grand-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank all the many medical community members who have helped with her care and her son and daughter who have shared in her care for many years.

A memorial service for Kathleen will take place at a later date in Tucson. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes or Heart Associations.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments