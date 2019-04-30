Jane T. Robers, 90, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born Nov. 8, 1928 in Burlington to Herman and Elizabeth (nee Itzin) Pfanzelter. She spent her early life in Burlington and attended St. Mary’s Grade School and St. Mary’s High School.

Jane was united in marriage to Wally Robers on Sept. 30, 1950 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Following marriage, they resided in Lyons for the first five years and then moved to the Burlington area. Wally preceded Jane in death on June 15, 1971.

Jane worked for 18 years at First Banking Center in Burlington as a Teller Supervisor, then Assistant Cashier. She later worked part time as a receptionist at Mount Carmel Medical Center for eight years. She volunteered at various programs in her life, the latest being the funeral lunch program at church. Jane enjoyed knitting, crocheting, counted cross stitch, puzzles, reading and playing cards.

Jane is survived by her children, Greg (Julie) Robers of Houston, Texas and Pam Robers of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Catherine Orton, Nicole Muther, and Jasmin (Justin) Crane along with their two girls; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and great-great-great nieces; and brother-in-law, Chuck Straus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally; her parents; sisters, Margaret (Stan) Smetana and Helen (Wally) Rausch; brothers, Bob (Jane) Pfanzelter and baby Albert Pfanzelter; three nephews; two nieces; in-laws, Jake and Alice Robers, Cal (Carol) Robers, Virgie Straus, Annie (Dick) Schiller and a great nephew.

A Mass for Jane will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Visitation will take place from noon until 12:45 p.m. at the Church in Good Shepherd Chapel. Burial will follow the service at St. Charles Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul have been suggested.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

