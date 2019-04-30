William “Bill” D. Roanhouse, 79, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Union Grove.

Bill was born in Burlington on Feb. 11, 1940 to Elmer and Isabelle (nee Schiebe) Roanhouse. He was a life-long resident of Burlington, graduating from both St. Mary Grade School and High School. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Leyte.

On June 8, 1963, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Norma Chitwood. Bill worked as a dispatch operator for a trucking company. He was a life-long member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a devoted Packer fan. He enjoyed music, especially country, and playing the guitar. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his wife, Norma; children, Robin Coleman, Jennifer (Claire Rutkoske) Roanhouse and Steven (Lisa) Roanhouse; grandchildren, Christen (Javon) Moore, and Andrew, Lucas, Allison and Matthew Roanhouse; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Alycia, Aariel and Anaiah Moore; siblings, Sharon Enright of Tomah and Michael Roanhouse of Severna Park, Md.; mother-in-law, LaDema Chitwood of Richland Center and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Roanhouse; parents; sisters, Betty (Kenneth) Lenz and Carol (Michael) Chojnacki; brother-in-law, LaVerne Enright; sister-in-law, Theresa Roanhouse and son-in-law, Edward Coleman.

The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Webber, Veteran’s Home in Union Grove, Aurora at Home and St. Luke’s Hospital for their care of Bill during this time.

A Mass for Bill will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at church in the Good Shepherd Chapel on Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. A private burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

