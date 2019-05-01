Because it’s often lost to political allegiance, blind ambition and the pitfalls of conceit, true leadership is an uncommon trait that is reserved for precious few people.

That title, however, is emphatically placed upon Robert Spitzer by those who knew him.

Spitzer, a captain of industry and education, and an icon in his Burlington community, died Tuesday, four days before his 97th birthday.

The former leader of Murphy Products, a Burlington agribusiness, president emeritus of Milwaukee School of Engineering, and current director and senior mentor for Kikkoman Foods is fondly recalled by those who considered him a mentor or a friend.

FIREWORKS ARE BACK: ChocolateFest will begin with a bang again in 2019. The fireworks that have become a 19-year tradition on the opening night of the annual Memorial Day weekend festival in Burlington are back on after a pair of local businesses stepped up to sponsor the display.

CLEAN SWEEP DOWN: Before the City of Burlington Public Works Facility opened on Saturday, there was already a line of people waiting to dispose of hazardous waste during the annual Clean Sweep event. But forecasted snow may have diminished participation before the 2019 event wrapped up at noon.

EXCEPTION TO EXEMPTION: Disability Justice, a Wisconsin-based Civil Rights organization, is accusing the City of Burlington and a local establishment of ignoring federal civil rights law. The organization, according to a news release, plans to attend a May 7 Common Council meeting and request officials to rescind a decision made last September.

LOOKING FOR A HOME: A Waterford couple and their four children are looking for a new place to live after a fire damaged their rented home last week.

ROLLING ALONG: The Burlington High School baseball team is off to a 10-1 start and flying high as the weather remains its biggest foe.

