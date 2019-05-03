Community State Bank, Mangold Insurance step up as sponsors

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

ChocolateFest will begin with a bang again in 2019.

The fireworks that have become a 19-year tradition on the opening night of the annual Memorial Day weekend festival in Burlington are back on after a pair of local businesses stepped up to sponsor the display.

Community State Bank and Mangold Insurance have joined forces to fund this year’s ChocolateFest fireworks display, according to festival President Bil Scherrer.

The fireworks were initially dropped from the schedule for opening night – on May 24 this year – after longtime sponsor Runzheimer discontinued it’s annual support and organizers were unable to find a replacement.

The Waterford-based business consulting firm was sold to an out-of-state private equity firm in early 2018.

The new sponsorship agreement came together after both local businesses learned of the shortfall for 2019.

Tyson Fettes, the new market president for Community State Bank, and Jim Mangold, president of Mangold Insurance, Inc., said they saw it as a prime opportunity to give back to the community.

“One of the benefits of being in a close-knit community is networking with local businesses and partnering to help our market areas grow and succeed,” said Fettes, who recently stepped down as the Racine County Register of Deeds to accept the position with Community State Bank. “The opportunity presented itself and I think Jim and I both knew right away that this was something we could make happen as a team.”

Mangold said events like ChocolateFest are the key to holding communities together.

“Our organization continually gives back to the Burlington community because we know that without events, strong businesses and involved community members, our hometown cannot grow,” he said. “I hope other local business owners see that immediate need and join us to help support our community.”

ChocolateFest runs May 24 through 27 on the festival grounds at 618 Maryland Ave. The fireworks are set for 9 p.m. on May 24 with a rain date of May 25.

To read the full version of this story see the May 2 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments