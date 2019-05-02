Lawrence Earl “Larry” Middleton, 82, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Larry was born on Oct. 31, 1936, in Burlington to the late Lawrence Harvey and Edna May (North) Middleton. He attended school in Burlington and began working at the Burlington Standard Press in 1952, while still a sophomore in high school. Larry later worked for the Burlington School District before relocating to Two Rivers, where he retired from Federal Mogul Corporation after 17 years as a machinist.

Larry is survived by his wife of 18 years, Susan Headley; children, Mary (Scot) Bird and Tammy (Wayne) Bush; the mother of his children, Linda Jordan; step children, Mark Boileau and Michael Boileau; sisters, Virginia Fellie Van and Elizabeth Webel (Michael Holschbach), and his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth Charles Middleton; step daughter, Kelly Regalia; and siblings, Mary Lynn Dubois, Joyce Ann Childers, Margaret Jean Langer, Robert Harvey Middleton, and Harvey Zulbe.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Burlington Memorial Cemetery, Burlington, followed by a Celebration of Life at noon at Echo Park.

Memorial contributions may be made for the family to Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220 or to Aurora at Home Hospice, 931 Discovery Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinbolddandpfeffer.c

