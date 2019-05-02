Softball avenges earlier loss to Demons

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Behind Ashley Baker’s dominating pitching performance, according to Waterford Union High School softball coach Ryan Krueger, the Wolverines edged visiting Burlington 4-1 on April 26.

Baker, who struck out two and walked three, allowed one earned run on five hits and helped Waterford avenge a 6-3 loss April 23 at Burlington.

The Wolverines struck early, scoring all four of their runs in the first two innings, and Baker held on the rest of the contest.

Mackenzie Stiewe, who batted 1-for-3, doubled in Brooke Walek and Grace Trautman to give Waterford a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, Megan Schmidt led off with a single and later scored on a Walek one-out single.

Walek, who went 3-for-3, later scored on a Trautman single to extend the Waterford lead to 4-0 before Burlington lifted starter Teagan Schmalfeldt for Morgan Klein.

Schmalfeldt allowed four earned runs on six hits through 1-2/3 innings.

The Demons, meanwhile, cut Waterford lead to 4-1 in the top of the fifth inning when Morgan Klein scored on a Baker wild pitch.

Baker, however, bounced back and held Burlington to two hits the rest of the contest.

Schmidt and Raelynn Barwick each went 2-for-3 for Waterford (5-5, 3-3 Southern Lakes Conference).

Klein batted 2-for-2 with a double to lead Burlington (5-8, 2-6 SLC).

Franklin defeats Waterford

On April 24, Waterford dropped a 9-2 non conference contest at Franklin, despite a late rally.

Waterford fell into a 4-0 deficit and posted its first run in the top of the sixth inning, but the Sabers scored five runs in the bottom half, before the Wolverines added another run in the top of the seventh inning.

Jemma Fiehweg and Trautman led Waterford with two hits apiece.

