Juergen “Jerry” A. Eckert, 74, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Lukes’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Jerry was born in Heidelberg, West Germany on Dec. 30, 1944, to August and Elisabeth (nee Hertel) Eckert. He lived in West Germany until the age of 15 when he came to the United States. He lived in Chicago before moving to Burlington in 2000.

Jerry was united in marriage to Clara Yuze for 38 years. He worked as a warehouse foreman for Keene Ignition and Brake in Chicago. He was a very hard worker, working until it was necessary to go to the hospital. He was a great husband and father who loved spending time with his family and his dogs, Chloe and Isaac. He also enjoyed fishing in his free time.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Clara; children, Mark (Sara) Eckert, Gerald (Dawn) Eckert and Michelle Eckert; grandson, Frankie; sister, Brigitte (Hans) Hofmann of Germany; sister-in-law, Geraldine (Phillip) Brady; nieces and nephews, Roberta Cassidy, Richard (Laura) Cassidy, and Kai Hofmann, along with many other nieces and nephews; cousin, Astrida (Gerry) Roman and their daughter, Maria Roman; and cousin, Andrejs (Sandra) Nikurs and their children, Peter and Erik Nikurs.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dieter Eckert.

The family would like to thank his long-time doctor, Dr. Mary Fry of Chicago, and his employer, Sam Keene for all of their support during this time.

Services for Jerry will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 9 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Jerry will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery immediately following the service.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

