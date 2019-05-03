Event showcases facility improvements, first annual plant sale

The community is invited to see the facility improvements at Union Grove High School during an open house scheduled for Wednesday, May 8 from 3 to 7 p.m.

The facility improvements were possible through a referendum passed by the community.

Improvements include a renovated industrial arts department along with a new culinary lab, art rooms and fitness center.

The community can also take a look at the school’s new agriculture/science building, which features a greenhouse and aquaponic system.

Inside the greenhouse, just north of the school building, Union Grove FFA is hosting its first annual plant sale at the same time and will continue until items are sold out.

Union Grove High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave., is north of Highway 11 on Highway 45.

Plant Sale

As for the plant sale, there will be several offerings, colors and pot sizes.

Offerings include Impatiens, celosia, petunias, begonias, geraniums, sweet potato vines, Periwinkle, marigolds, Gerber daisies, grasses, coleus, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, herbs, hanging baskets and more.

The sale continues through the weekend until sold out.

Here are the hours of operation:

Wednesday, May 8 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 9 – 3 p.m. -6 p.m.

Friday, May 10 – 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 – 9 a.m. – noon

