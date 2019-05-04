Disability Justice decries exemption for local resale shop

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Disability Justice, a Wisconsin-based Civil Rights organization, is accusing the City of Burlington and a local establishment of ignoring federal civil rights law.

The organization, according to a news release, plans to attend a May 7 Common Council meeting and request officials to rescind a decision made last September.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty, who confirmed the organization contacted the city, said the item has been placed on the agenda for discussion.

In September 2018, the Common Council agreed to extend an exemption to resale shop 2 Fancie Gals, 225 E. Jefferson St., granting it five years to install a public restroom that will be accessible to customers with disabilities.

The owners, however, have said in the past they have gone above and beyond the scope of accommodating customers with disabilities and cited financial constraints for not immediately installing a handicapped restroom.

Nonetheless, Disability Justice intends to make an issue of the city’s five-year exemption.

To read the entire story see the May 2 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

