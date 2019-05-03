Shepherds College, Union Grove, will host a community open house from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.

All visitors are welcome to find out more about the nation’s leading post secondary school for people with intellectual disabilities.

Tours of campus, 1805 15th Avenue, will be given every half hour beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tours will depart from Findley Center at the front of campus.

There will be opportunities for visitors to meet the students, talk with staff, learn about their programs and shop in the campus store.

The open house coincides with the annual spring plant sale at Shepherds College Greenhouse.

All visitors will receive a coupon for a free 12oz drip coffee at Shepherds Community Café at the end of the tour.

Contact Eric Lindsay at 262-878-6359 with questions regarding the open house or visit www.shepherdscollege.edu for more information about the college.

